NEET UG Paper Leak: Key 'Shadow Network' Figures Still At Large; CBI Net Widens In Sikar

NEET UG Paper Leak: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three people from Rajasthan in connection with the NEET UG 2026 paper leak, which created widespread concern among over 22 lakh students who had appeared for the exam. These key suspects allegedly bought the paper and sold it to coaching hubs in Sikar, following which it went viral. Several suspects are currently under the radar of the investigating agency and may emerge as key links in the NEET paper leak scam.

The three arrested accused belong to the same family: Dinesh and Mangilal Biwal, two brothers, and Vikas, Mangilal's eldest son. However, behind these arrests lies a larger network operating in Rajasthan. According to reports, several individuals who were interrogated and detained are still under the scanner of investigating agencies.

An invisible network continues to hold clues to what is being described as one of the biggest paper leak scandals in the country, the reports suggest. One of the key suspects is Rakesh Kumar Mandawariya, the owner of a career guidance centre called RK Consultancy on Sikar's Piprali Road.

According to sources, Rakesh Mandawariya is a key figure in the NEET paper leak case. He allegedly bought the NEET question paper for Rs 15 lakh from the Biwal brothers and circulated it among students and coaching institutes for Rs 3-5 lakh per candidate.

A Navodaya Vidyalaya alumnus, paper solver, and medical entrance consultant, "Rakesh Sir" ran his operations from a small office. Police reportedly apprehended his staff while they were attempting to flee. Rakesh went missing after the scandal surfaced and was later traced by the police in Uttarakhand.

Another key figure in the NEET paper leak is Satyanarayan Chaudhary, a chemistry teacher known in Sikar as "Bhai Sir," who allegedly ran a coaching institute called Deep Career Institute.

A poster from Deep Career Institute, congratulating students for their success in NEET 2025, features two students who are now directly linked to the Biwal family of Jamwaramgarh in Jaipur, the main accused in the Rajasthan paper leak case.

The poster included Palak Biwal, Saniya Biwal, and Gunjan Biwal, the three children of Mangilal and Dinesh Biwal, who allegedly procured the paper from Yash in Haryana and sold it to Rakesh Mandawariya in Sikar.

Local sources have told police that "Bhai Sir" was known for preparing guess papers called "The Master Stroke," which at times closely matched actual exam questions, leading to celebrations in Sikar in the past.

These claims are now being verified by investigating agencies. Chaudhary was earlier picked up by the Special Operations Group (SOG) for questioning but has since gone missing after the CBI left for Delhi with the three main accused.

Police officials told NDTV that nearly 150 people have been questioned in connection with the paper leak. Among them, around 40 were detained. Of the 12 prime suspects, electronic devices and gadgets were seized. Many of those questioned were students, who have been released on the assurance that they will appear for further questioning whenever required.

Police sources said the Rajasthan Police's mandate was to establish whether a paper leak had indeed occurred, assess its scale and spread, and then hand over the case to the CBI, which has now been done. The CBI has questioned all suspects and arrested three people so far from Rajasthan. However, others remain under the radar and may hold crucial clues about how the nexus operated and for how long.

As the investigation progresses, these shadowy figures may emerge as key links in the NEET paper leak scam 2026.