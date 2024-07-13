NEET UG Counselling Process To Begin From 3rd Week Of July

The counselling process for NEET-UG 2024 would be conducted in four rounds from the third week of July. The centre had noted earlier that it intends to start the counselling process for NEET-UG from the third week of July in four phases. The counselling process is the final stage for admissions in medical colleges.



The Centre also added that the counselling of candidates who are found to have benefited in any of the phases or even after the process will be cancelled.

The Centre said experts from IIT Madras have carried out a technical analysis of data from NEET-UG 2024 and found no indication of mass malpractice or a localised set of candidates being benefited, leading to abnormal scores.



On the re-examination issue, the Centre said it is not in support of that because it does not want nearly 24 lakh candidates burdened on the basis of 'unsubstantiated suspicions'.



Counselling process

An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates will be prepared based on All India Rank in the Merit List of the NEET (UG) - 2024 and candidates would be admitted to undergraduate medical courses from the said list only, with existing reservation policy.

NTA will only provide All India Rank to candidates while Admitting Authorities will invite applications for counselling and a merit list will be drawn based on All India Rank by the Admitting Authorities. Admission to undergraduate medical courses within the respective categories will be based solely on All India Rank as per merit list of NEET (UG) - 2024.