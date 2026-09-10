NEET UG Counselling 2026: Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Out, Check Final Result Date

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional seat allotment result for NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2. Candidates who participated in the second round can check their provisional MBBS and BDS seat allotment through the official MCC counselling portal. The allotment has been prepared for seats under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) and is based on candidates' NEET UG rank, category, choices submitted during counselling, seat availability and applicable rules. Candidates should carefully review the provisional allotment and wait for the final result. The Round 2 final seat allotment result is scheduled to be announced on September 11, 2026.

Click here: NEET UG 2026 Provisional Result 2026

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2: Important Dates

Candidates can check the complete Round 2 counselling schedule below:

Registration and Payment: September 3 to 8, 2026

September 3 to 8, 2026 Choice Filling: September 3 to 9, 2026

September 3 to 9, 2026 Choice Locking: September 8, 4 PM to September 9, 10 AM

September 8, 4 PM to September 9, 10 AM Seat Allotment Processing: September 9 to 10, 2026

September 9 to 10, 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: September 11, 2026

September 11, 2026 Allotment Letter Download: September 12, 2026

September 12, 2026 Reporting/Joining: September 12 to 18, 2026

Candidates who receive a seat in the final allotment will have to report to their allotted medical or dental college and complete the admission formalities within the specified deadline. Failure to report within the given timeline may affect their allotted seat.

Steps to Download NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment

Candidates can follow these steps to check their allotment result:

Visit the official MCC counselling website at mcc.nic.in.

Open the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 2 result link.

Check the provisional or final seat allotment result.

Download the allotment result for future reference.

After the final allotment, download the allotment letter from the portal.

Report to the allotted college between September 12 and September 18, 2026, and complete the required admission formalities.