MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Registration Starts; Check Fees, New Rules Here

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Starts: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 registration today, August 5, for admissions to 15% All India Quota (AIQ), AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, AFMC, ESI and Deemed Universities. Eligible candidates can complete registration, pay the counselling fee and participate in the choice-filling process through the official MCC website.

This year, MCC has introduced a major change in the counselling process by allowing candidates opting for seat upgradation to complete online document verification, reducing the need for physical reporting after every round. Candidates are advised to check the revised counselling process, registration fee and important dates before applying.

Direct Link: MCC NEET UG Counselling Registration 2026

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026: Registration Fee

For Deemed Universities

Non-refundable registration fee: Rs. 5,000 (all candidates)

Refundable security deposit: Rs. 2,00,000

Total amount payable at registration: Rs. 2,05,000

For 15% AIQ, AIIMS, JIPMER, Central Universities, AFMC and ESI

UR/EWS Candidates

Non-refundable registration fee: Rs. 1,000

Refundable security deposit: Rs. 10,000

Total payable: Rs. 11,000

SC/ST/OBC/PwD Candidates

Non-refundable registration fee: Rs. 500

Refundable security deposit: Rs. 5,000

Total payable: Rs. 5,500

MCC Introduces New Upgrade Process for NEET UG Counselling 2026

MCC has revised the counselling process to make admissions more convenient for candidates. Those allotted a seat will now choose between two options:

Freeze: Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat must report physically to the allotted institute, complete document verification and pay the admission fee.

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat must report physically to the allotted institute, complete document verification and pay the admission fee. Float: Candidates seeking a better seat in the next round can submit their willingness for upgradation online. They will upload the required documents on the MCC portal, and the allotted institute will verify them online. Physical reporting is not required at this stage.

If any discrepancy is found, the institute's Document Verification Committee (DVC) will raise a query. Candidates must upload corrected documents within the reporting period. If documents are found valid, the seat will be provisionally confirmed and the candidate will remain eligible for the next round. If discrepancies remain unresolved, the allotted seat may be cancelled.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Round 1 Schedule

Registration and Fee Payment: August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM)

August 5 to August 12, 2026 (up to 3:00 PM) Payment Window Closes: August 12, 2026 (6:00 PM)

August 12, 2026 (6:00 PM) Choice Filling: August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM)

August 6 to August 13, 2026 (up to 11:00 AM) Choice Locking: August 11 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM)

August 11 (4:00 PM) to August 13 (11:00 AM) Seat Allotment Processing: August 13 to August 16, 2026

August 13 to August 16, 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: August 17, 2026

August 17, 2026 Reporting/Joining: August 18 to August 22, 2026

August 18 to August 22, 2026 Verification of Joined Candidates by Institutes: August 23, 2026

Candidates should complete registration, pay the required fee and submit their preferences within the scheduled deadlines to participate in Round 1 counselling.