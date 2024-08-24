Advertisement

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out

Those who have been allotted seats are required to report to their respective colleges for document verification and the admission process.

Read Time: 2 mins
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out
Candidates are advised to frequently visit the official MCC website for updates and further guidelines.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 1 provisional seat allotment result. Students who have cleared the exam can check the result by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats are required to report to their respective colleges for document verification and the admission process. They must bring the necessary documents for verification. This process is crucial for finalising admissions and ensuring that all seats are appropriately filled.

NEET UG 2024 Round 1 Counselling Results: Steps To Check Results

  • Go to the official website, mcc.nic.in
  • Navigate to the "UG Medical Counselling" section
  • Click on the "Provisional Result of Round 1 NEET UG 2024" link
  • Check the result and download it
  • Take a printout for future references

Documents Required For Verification

  • Allotment letter
  • NEET UG admit card
  • Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)
  • Class 10 and 12 mark sheets
  • Passport-size photographs (same as affixed on the application form)
  • Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)
  • Additional certificates if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

Candidates should also review the specific requirements of their allotted college, as additional documents may be necessary.
There will be a total of four rounds of counselling for NEET UG 2024, covering 15% of All India Quota seats, including those in central universities, AIIMS, JIPMER, and other medical institutions across India.

