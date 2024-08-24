NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result Out

NEET UG Counselling 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 1 provisional seat allotment result. Students who have cleared the exam can check the result by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in. Those who have been allotted seats are required to report to their respective colleges for document verification and the admission process. They must bring the necessary documents for verification. This process is crucial for finalising admissions and ensuring that all seats are appropriately filled.