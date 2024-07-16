NEET UG Counselling 2024: Centre Urges Colleges To Update Seat Information

The Ministry of Health issued a notice regarding NEET UG counselling on Tuesday. The Ministry has instructed all colleges to share information about their seats. All information related to the seats must be uploaded on the portal. The list of medical seats can be uploaded on the portal by July 20.

The official notification reads: "Institutes participating in UG Counselling 2024 are hereby informed that the intramcc portal for contribution of UG seats is open now. Hence, institutes are requested to start entering their seats on the portal at the earliest so that the process of seat contribution can be completed timely."

The user ID/password for entering seats on the portal is the same as last year. If you have forgotten your password, you can use the 'Forgot Password' option to reset it.

However, the Centre had noted earlier that it intends to start the counselling process for NEET-UG from the third week of July in four phases. The counselling process for NEET-UG 2024 would be conducted in four rounds from the third week of July. The counseling process is the final stage for admissions in medical colleges.

Counselling Process

An All India Merit List of the qualified candidates will be prepared based on the All India Rank in the Merit List of NEET (UG) - 2024, and candidates would be admitted to undergraduate medical courses from the said list only, with the existing reservation policy. NTA will only provide the All India Rank to candidates, while Admitting Authorities will invite applications for counselling and a merit list will be drawn based on the All India Rank by the Admitting Authorities. Admission to undergraduate medical courses within the respective categories will be based solely on All India Rank as per the merit list of NEET (UG) - 2024.

