NEET-UG Counseling Postponed Amid Row Over Paper Leak, No New Date Yet

The National Testing Agency has postponed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) that was scheduled for Saturday. The new dates will be announced soon.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court refused to defer the counselling for the controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 examination, stating that it is not an "open and shut" process. The top court issued notices to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre, and others on a petition seeking cancellation of the exam over alleged irregularities in holding it on May 5.

A vacation bench of Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti posted the matter for hearing on July 8, along with other pending pleas alleging irregularities in the conduct of the examination.

The counsel appeared for the petitioners urged the bench to pause the counselling process for two days, as the top court is scheduled to hear all these pleas on July 8.

The NEET UG counselling process involves multiple rounds, including stray vacancy and mop-up rounds. Students who have qualified for the medical entrance test must first register and pay the counselling fees. Then, they need to fill in their choices, lock them, upload the required documents, and report in person to the allotted institute.