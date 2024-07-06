NEET-UG Counseling Dates To Be Out Soon

Amid recent speculation about the postponement of NEET UG counselling, the Health Ministry has clarified that these reports circulating in certain media outlets are inaccurate. The Ministry emphasised that no official date for the NEET UG counselling has been announced yet, rendering any news of its deferment false.

On June 21, the Supreme Court declined to postpone the counseling for the NEET-UG 2024 examination, saying that it is not a straightforward process. The court issued notices to the

National Testing Agency (NTA), the Centre, and others in response to a petition seeking the exam's cancellation due to alleged irregularities on May 5.

Around 24 lakh medical aspirants took the NEET-UG 2024 - an ultra-competitive entrance test for undergraduate medical courses - conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5. The results were to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the answer sheets were evaluated earlier.

But allegations of a question paper leak and grace marks to over 1,500 medical aspirants triggered protests and lawsuits in seven High Courts besides the Supreme Court.

A vacation bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti scheduled the hearing for July 8, along with other pending petitions alleging issues with the exam's conduct. The petitioners' counsel requested a two-day pause in the counseling process, given that the court is set to address these pleas on July 8.

However, National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Friday announced the date for NEET-PG exam, which is held for admission to postgraduate medical courses. The agency has set August 11 as the date of examination. It will be held in two shifts, a release from the agency said. Scheduled for June 22, the NEET-PG exam was postponed hours before its start amid a row over alleged irregularities, including leaked papers, for the UG exam