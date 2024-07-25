NEET UG: Agency To Soon Release Revised Results Of Medical Entrance Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the revised results for the NEET UG exams by Thursday evening or Friday. As per a recent decision of the Supreme Court over four lakh students who gave the NEET-UG exam will lose four marks in the updated results.

A student had earlier pointed out that "Question No. 29" of the Physics section had two correct answers - when it should have only one correct answer.

The Supreme Court had asked the director of IIT-Delhi to set up a team of three experts and submit a report on the correct answer for a particular question of Physics by next day noon. Responding to this, the court said, "Regarding one question of Physics on atomic theory, marks shall not be given for two options, but only for one answer, which is option No. 4."

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier announced that the final results for the medical entrance 2024 NEET-UG exam will be declared within two days according to the observations made by the Supreme Court.

What does the court ruling say?

The court ruled that only one correct answer from a set of four answers will be considered valid. The students who will lose four marks include 44 who had scored a perfect 720/720.

The court also dismissed a clutch of petitions seeking cancellation and retest of the medical entrance exam NEET UG 2024. Chief Justice Chandrachud noted that there was no data on record to indicate a systemic leak of question paper and other malpractices in the exam.

The NTA have been at the centre of a massive political row and protests by students over alleged large-scale malpractices ranging from question paper leaks to impersonation in the test held on May 5.

CUET-UG results also to be announced soon

Apart from NEET UG, CUET exam results can also be declared in the next two days. About 24 lakh students appeared in the NEET UG examination and about 16 lakh students appeared in the CUET examination.

