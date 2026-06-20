NEET UG 2026 Re-Test: NTA Issues Key Exam Day Instructions, Here's All You Need To Know

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued key exam-day guidelines a day before the NEET UG 2026 re-test, scheduled to be held on Sunday, June 21, for over 22.79 lakh candidates across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

The NEET UG 2026 re-test will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm in pen-and-paper mode. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) who are eligible for compensatory time will be allowed to write the examination till 6:20pm.

In an advisory issued ahead of the examination, the NTA asked candidates to carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs to the examination centre. It also urged aspirants to reach the venue on time and strictly follow all exam-day instructions.

"On exam day, please remember to carry your Admit Card, a valid Photo ID and 2 passport size photographs. Arrive on time, follow the guidelines and focus on giving your best," the exam body said in a post on X.

What Candidates Must Carry, Reporting Time And Banned Items

According to the instructions issued by the agency, the reporting time for candidates will be from 11am to 1:30pm, while the entry gate will close sharply at 1:30 pm. Candidates have been advised to carry only the required documents and avoid bringing prohibited items to the examination centre.

The NTA said candidates must carry their admit card, a valid photo identity card and two passport-size photographs. It also advised them not to bring items such as mobile phones, watches, wallets and food packets inside the examination centre.

Nationwide Mock Drill Conducted Ahead Of Re-Test

Ahead of the re-test, authorities conducted a nationwide mock drill on Saturday as part of extensive preparations to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the examination.

The NTA said it is fully prepared to ensure the free, fair, transparent and secure conduct of the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination.

Over 2 Lakh Personnel Deployed For Smooth Conduct

The exam body said the conduct of the re-examination involves close coordination across multiple agencies and levels of administration. As part of the arrangements, 674 city coordinators have been deployed to oversee city-level operations, while 6,669 observers have been appointed for independent oversight at examination centres.

In addition, centre superintendents and invigilators have been deployed at every examination centre. District administrations, police forces and escort teams have also been mobilised, particularly for the secure transportation of confidential materials. In all, over 2 lakh personnel have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the re-examination for 22.79 lakh candidates.

CCTV Surveillance, Biometric Checks And Frisking In Place

The NTA said a multi-layered security framework has been put in place to ensure a fair and transparent examination. This includes end-to-end secure handling of confidential materials under sealed protocols and GPS-enabled vehicles with police escort for the movement of examination materials.

The agency said CCTV surveillance has been arranged at all examination centres, with feeds linked to centralised control rooms. Mandatory frisking through high-sensitivity metal detectors will be carried out before entry, with strengthened manpower and equipment at every centre.

Aadhaar-based biometric authentication will also be used to prevent impersonation, while real-time monitoring through centralised control systems will be carried out during the examination. The NTA said social media platforms are also being actively monitored to curb misinformation and prevent malpractice. Complaints have already been filed with cyber-crime authorities, including I4C/MHA and the CBI, and strict action is being taken against those involved.

NTA Warns Candidates Against Fake WhatsApp Messages

The NTA has also said it is sending exam updates and centre information directly to candidates on WhatsApp for the June 21 re-examination. It asked candidates to verify that any communication claiming to be from the agency is sent only from its verified WhatsApp account linked to the number +91 78279 80287 and carries the blue verified tick along with the name "National Testing Agency".

The agency cautioned candidates against fake messages and said any number without the blue tick is not the NTA, even if it uses the agency's name. It clarified that the WhatsApp account is a broadcast-only channel and that it will never ask candidates to reply, share OTPs or personal details, or make any payment.

The NTA also reminded candidates that admit cards must be downloaded only from the official NEET website and said the admit card issued for the May 3 examination is no longer valid for the re-test. It further warned that it never sends question papers, answer keys or any "leaked" material, and urged candidates to report suspicious messages through the designated portal or the cybercrime helpline.