NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Changes Exam Centre in Prayagraj, Issues Fresh Admit Cards

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a change in the examination venue for candidates scheduled to appear for the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. The notification was issued through a public notice dated June 18, 2026.

According to the official notice, the exam centre originally allotted at Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, has been shifted due to administrative reasons. The district administration informed NTA that ongoing construction work and the non-availability of electricity at the venue could affect the smooth conduct of the examination.

As per the revised arrangement, the examination will now be conducted at the Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj. The decision was taken following recommendations from the District Level Committee and the district administration.

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: New Exam Centre Details

Old Centre: Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh

Harivansh Rai Bachchan Cultural Centre, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh New Centre: Department of Medieval and Modern History, Senate House Campus, University of Allahabad, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh - 211002

NTA has informed that fresh admit cards have been issued to all affected candidates. Students can download the revised admit cards by logging in to the official NEET UG website using their application credentials.

The agency has also clarified that candidates carrying admit cards issued for the old centre will be permitted to appear at the new venue after due verification. Candidates are advised to check their updated admit cards carefully and follow all instructions mentioned therein.

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates may contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email neetug2026@nta.ac.in. Aspirants should regularly visit the official NTA and NEET websites for the latest updates.