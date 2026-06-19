Ahead Of NEET Retest, IIT Madras Director Highlights Potential Vulnerability In Telegram

NEET UG 2026 Retest: Ahead of the NEET re-examination scheduled for June 21, IIT Madras Director Professor V Kamakoti has cautioned students against fake paper leak claims circulating on Telegram, highlighting a vulnerability in the messaging platform that can be exploited to create confusion and panic among candidates.

In a video message, Professor Kamakoti explained that Telegram allows users to edit messages after they have been sent without changing the original timestamp, making it possible to falsely claim that examination questions were leaked in advance.

How the Vulnerability Works

Explaining the issue, Professor Kamakoti said, "There is a vulnerability in the Telegram platform, wherein you can send a message, say today at 3:00 PM, and you can edit the message tomorrow or some other day later without changing the timestamp. So for people who look at the message, say tomorrow or later, it will look like as if you had sent the message at 3:00 PM today."

According to him, the loophole can be misused to spread misinformation by altering messages after an examination and presenting them as evidence of a prior paper leak.

"Using this vulnerability, there has been attempts in the past to create confusion and panic among candidates who appeared for multiple competitive examinations. At least two instances to the best of my knowledge-one in the case of JEE Advanced, and another in the case of IISER Aptitude Test," he said.

The IIT Madras Director also shared screenshots of Telegram channels and, in a subsequent video, demonstrated how the vulnerability could be exploited.

"I've also demonstrated how this vulnerability can be exploited," he said.

Addressing students, Professor Kamakoti urged them to remain alert to such tactics.

"Candidates and friends, this is to tell you that you must be aware of such type of exploitations of vulnerability with an intention to create panic and confusion," he said.

Warning Ahead Of Upcoming Competitive Examinations

Professor Kamakoti warned that similar attempts could surface during upcoming competitive examinations, including NEET.

"There are many more competitive examinations that are going to come in the near future, including the NEET. We also feel that such type of vulnerabilities may be exploited to create more confusion," he said.

Urging students not to fall for unverified claims circulating on social media platforms, he added, "Don't believe in these things, prepare well for the examination, and I wish you all the best."