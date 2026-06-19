NEET UG 2026: NTA Issues Important Clarification On June 21 Admit Cards

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an official clarification regarding the NEET UG 2026 re-examination scheduled to be conducted on June 21. In a statement shared through its official social media handle, the agency informed candidates that those who have already downloaded the revised admit card for the June 21 examination are not required to download it again.

NTA stated that the SMS, email and WhatsApp messages currently being sent to candidates are primarily intended for those students who have not yet downloaded their revised admit cards. Candidates are advised to carefully review such communications and ensure that they possess the correct admit card before appearing for the examination.

The clarification has been issued to address confusion among candidates following multiple notifications related to the release of admit cards. NTA clarified that candidates who have already downloaded and printed the admit card issued for the June 21 examination may continue to use the same document, and no further action is required on their part.

The testing agency also clarified that the admit cards issued for the May 3 examination will not be valid for the June 21 re-examination. This is because a number of candidates have been allotted new examination centres, many of which have been assigned in their preferred cities. Consequently, fresh admit cards containing updated examination centre details have been issued.

Candidates appearing for the re-examination are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on their revised admit cards, including their name, roll number, reporting time and examination centre address. They must also carry a printed copy of the revised admit card along with a valid photo identity proof on the day of the examination.

NTA has advised candidates that downloading and printing the June 21 admit card once is enough. Students should follow only official updates and regularly check the official website for the latest information on NEET UG 2026.