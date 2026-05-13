NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Jaipur Brothers Allegedly Bought Paper For Rs 15 Lakh

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: The NEET UG 2026 paper leak case has now revealed a significant Jaipur connection, with investigators probing the role of two brothers from Rajasthan who allegedly purchased the leaked question paper for Rs 15 lakh and later circulated it through a wider network.

According to sources, the two accused, identified as Dinesh and Mangilal, are under the scanner for allegedly acquiring the paper ahead of the examination and distributing it further. They have been arrested.

Sources said four children from the family appeared for the NEET examination over the last two years, two candidates this year and two in the previous cycle, prompting agencies to closely examine possible links and financial transactions.

The development comes amid an intensified probe into the alleged paper leak that led to the cancellation of the medical entrance examination conducted on May 3.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe following a complaint from the Education Ministry, is conducting raids and interrogations across several states. The agency is examining whether the documents circulated before the examination were genuine question papers and how they reached candidates.

Investigators are also probing digital evidence, including mobile phones, WhatsApp chats, Telegram groups, laptops, and bank transactions, to establish the scale of the alleged network.

The CBI's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is separately recording written and video statements of those detained to cross-check testimonies.

The agency is also investigating whether there was any insider involvement at examination centres or within the paper printing and transportation systems.

Timeline Of Events

May 3, 2026:

NEET UG 2026 was conducted at 5,432 centres in India and abroad. Around 22.79 lakh candidates had registered for the examination, while over 22 lakh students appeared.

May 7, 2026:

Four days after the examination, the National Testing Agency (NTA) received information regarding alleged irregularities and possible paper leak incidents linked to the exam.

May 8, 2026:

The NTA referred the matter to central agencies for an independent investigation and necessary action, stating that the move was in line with its commitment to conducting fair, secure, and credible national examinations.

May 12, 2026:

The NTA cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination and announced that a fresh examination would be conducted. The agency clarified that candidates would not be required to register again or pay any additional fee. Previously submitted application data and selected exam centres will remain valid for the re-examination.

The cancellation of the examination has triggered widespread concern among lakhs of medical aspirants and once again raised questions about the security and transparency of major competitive examinations in the country.