NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: CBI Probe Will Reach Root Of Breach, Says Education Minister

The Ministry of Education has announced strict action following the reported NEET UG 2026 paper leak controversy. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will thoroughly investigate the breach and identify those responsible.

The NEET UG 2026 examination was conducted on May 3. However, concerns regarding a possible paper leak emerged on May 7 after reports about a "guess paper" surfaced. According to the minister, government agencies later confirmed that the examination paper had been leaked.

The government cancelled the examination on May 12 and announced a fresh examination date to maintain fairness in the admission process.

CBI Investigation Into NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak

Addressing students and parents, Dharmendra Pradhan said the government follows a "zero tolerance" policy against malpractice in examinations. He added that the CBI probe will investigate the entire chain involved in the paper leak case.

The minister acknowledged that the command chain was breached despite implementing the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee, which had earlier suggested reforms to strengthen examination security.

He further stated that the government is working to make the NTA stronger and more efficient to avoid such incidents in the future.

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date Announced

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has confirmed that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026. The admit cards for the fresh examination are expected to be released by June 14.

The Education Minister stated that the decision to cancel the examination was taken in the interest of students and to ensure that deserving candidates receive a fair opportunity.

The government further confirmed that candidates will not have to pay examination fees again, and previously paid fees will be refunded. The Education Minister also announced that from next year, the NEET examination will be conducted completely in computer-based mode. According to the ministry, this step is being considered to improve transparency and reduce the chances of malpractice.