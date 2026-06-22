NEET UG 2026: NTA Calls Viral Video Fake, Says Re-Exam Conducted Under Tight Security

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has dismissed claims of a NEET UG 2026 paper leak after a video alleging irregularities in the re-exam began circulating on social media. The video, which gained attention shortly after the June 21 re-exam, sparked concern among students and parents already anxious about the high-stakes medical entrance test.

In response, the NTA issued an official statement clarifying that the video is completely fake and that the NEET UG 2026 re-examination was conducted successfully under strict security arrangements.

Addressing the controversy, the NTA said that the viral video making claims about a question paper leak is fabricated and misleading. The agency stated that it carefully reviewed the content being shared online and found no evidence to support the allegations.

According to the testing body, the re-exam was held under comprehensive surveillance and security measures to ensure a fair and transparent process for all candidates. Officials emphasized that spreading false information can create unnecessary panic among students and their families.

In a statement posted on X, the NTA said that the examination was conducted smoothly and urged candidates to rely only on official sources for updates related to the NEET UG 2026 re-exam.

The agency has taken a strong stand against the circulation of fake content. NTA described the deliberate creation and sharing of misleading information as a serious offence and confirmed that action is being initiated against those responsible.

The testing agency said it is working closely with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and law-enforcement authorities to identify the individuals involved in creating and spreading the viral video.

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NTA also appealed to students, parents, and the general public not to trust unverified social media posts. Instead, aspirants have been advised to check only official notifications and announcements released through authorized NTA platforms.

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination was held on June 21 amid heightened security and monitoring arrangements. The answer key is expected to be released around June 28. Once available, students will be able to download it from the official NEET portal and submit objections within the prescribed period.