NEET UG 2026: Expected Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks And Top Medical Colleges

NEET UG Cut-Off 2026: The NEET UG 2026 examination is being conducted today, May 3 for more than 22 lakh candidates. The scores will determine eligibility for the All India Quota (AIQ) counselling process carried out by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), along with separate counselling rounds organised by respective state authorities.

NEET UG scores are accepted for admission to courses such as MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BUMS, BHMS, BSMS, and BVSc & AH. The exam-conducting body, the National Testing Agency (NTA), will officially announce the minimum qualifying percentile for each category after the results are declared.

Based on previous trends, the expected cut-off for 2026 indicates that candidates from the General and EWS categories may need to secure at least the 50th percentile, translating to a score range of approximately 686 to 144. Meanwhile, candidates from OBC, SC, and ST categories are likely to qualify at the 40th percentile, with expected scores ranging between 143 and 113.

Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF 2025 Rankings

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Christian Medical College Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences Banaras Hindu University National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore King George's Medical University Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

In 2025, around 22.09 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, of which nearly 12.36 lakh qualified. This was slightly lower than 2024, when about 13.15 lakh candidates cleared the examination.

To ensure smooth conduct of NEET UG 2026, additional administrative measures were implemented. Medical institutions across the country were directed not to grant leave on May 2 and May 3, except under special circumstances with prior approval. This directive was issued by the National Medical Commission (NMC) following instructions from the Ministry of Education's Department of Higher Education.

Additionally, candidates seeking admission to the Military Nursing Service (MNS) through the BSc Nursing programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals are also selected on the basis of NEET UG scores.