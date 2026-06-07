NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip Out For June 21 Exam; Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip for candidates appearing in the re-examination scheduled on June 21, 2026. Registered candidates can now check their allotted examination city by logging in to the official NEET website using their application number and password.

The city intimation slip helps candidates plan their travel arrangements in advance. However, NTA has clarified that this document is not the admit card, and the admit card will be issued separately before the examination.

Direct Link: NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip

NEET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip Released

Candidates can now access their exam city details through the official NEET UG portal. The city intimation slip provides information about the city where the examination centre will be located.

According to the official notice, the NEET UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted on June 21, 2026, from 2:00 PM to 5:15 PM in pen-and-paper mode. The examination will be held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.

NTA has advised candidates to download and check the city allotment details carefully.

How to Download NEET UG 2026 City Intimation Slip?

Candidates can follow these steps to access their city intimation slip:

Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the NEET UG 2026 Exam City Intimation Slip link.

Enter the application number and password.

Submit the details and log in.

Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.

NTA has clearly stated that the city intimation slip is only meant to inform candidates about their allotted exam city. It does not serve as an admit card for entry into the examination centre.

The NEET UG 2026 admit card will be released separately on the official website. Candidates must carry the admit card and a valid photo identity proof on the examination day.

Candidates should download their city intimation slip at the earliest and regularly check the official website for updates regarding the NEET UG 2026 admit card.