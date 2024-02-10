NEET UG 2024 To Be Held Based On Revised Syllabus, Check Details

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate courses will be conducted based on revised syllabus this year. Candidates who have registered for the medical entrance exam can visit the official website of the NTA to check the revised syllabus.

An official notification on the NEET UG website read, "To rationalise the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various school education boards, the NTA has taken a decision to provide choice in Section B for each of the four subjects. The updated syllabus for the exam can be checked on the website https://www.nmc.org.in/neet/neet-ug"

The test pattern of NEET (UG)-2024 comprises four subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions, out of these 15 questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

The NTA has asked the stakeholders to refer to the updated syllabus for NEET (UG)-2024 for the preparation of the study material and for preparation of NEET (UG) examinations for academic session 2024-25.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The duration of the exam is 200 minutes. The results for the medical entrance exam will be announced on June 14, 2024.

The exam is conducted as a common and uniform medical examination offering admission to medical aspirants for undergraduate course across the country. It is gateway for admission to MBBS course in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER and all other government institutions.