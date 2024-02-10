NEET UG 2024: Registrations Begin For Medical Entrance Exam, Check Details

The National Testing Agency has started the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam (NEET) for undergraduate courses. The registration for the exam will conclude on March 9, 2024.

The last date for successful transaction of fee through Credit/Debit Card/Net-Banking/UPI is 11:50 pm on March 9, 2024. Candidates from the General category and NRI will be required to pay Rs 1,700. Whereas, candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL can pay Rs 1,600 and candidates from SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender can pay Rs 1,000. The date for opening of the correction window and release of admit cards will be intimated later on the website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on May 5, 2024 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The duration of the exam is 200 minutes. The results for the medical entrance exam will be announced on June 14, 2024.

Candidates can apply for NEET (UG) - 2024 through the online mode only on the website as application form in any other mode will not be accepted. The applications are available on the official website of the NTA.

This year, the the entrance exam will not be conducted outside India. However, the number of exam cities in India has been increased from 499 to 554. In 2023, the entrance exam was conducted in 14 exam centres abroad.

NEET UG 2024 registration steps: