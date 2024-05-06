NEET UG 2024: National Testing Agency Clarifies Rajasthan Paper Distribution Incident

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has classified the incident of incorrect distribution of the question paper at an exam centre for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2024 in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur on Sunday as an isolated event.

The testing agency affirmed that besides this isolated incident, the NEET (UG) 2024 examinations proceeded smoothly and peacefully at all other examination centers across the country.

"The NTA assures the public that apart from this isolated incident, the NEET (UG) 2024 examination commenced smoothly and is being conducted peacefully at all other examination centers across the country," the testing agency said in an official notice.

"In the NEET (UG) 2024 examination, the NTA observed that at one examination center, Girls Higher Secondary Model School, Mandir, Mantown, Sawai Madhopur, there was an incident of incorrect distribution of question papers by the Center Superintendent," said Sadhna Parashar, Senior Director, NTA.

"Despite efforts by invigilators to prevent it, some candidates left the examination center with question papers," the NTA stated.

"To ensure fairness and equal opportunity for all candidates, the NTA has taken proactive measures. The examination for approximately 120 affected candidates from the Girls Higher Secondary Model School examination center is being conducted today on May 5," the NTA stated.

While multiple social media posts claimed that the question paper had been leaked, the NTA refuted any such allegations.

This year, 23 lakh candidates enrolled for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG). Of these, more than 10 lakh were male students, over 13 lakh were female students, and 24 students registered under the third gender category.

In terms of regions, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of candidates at 3,39,125, followed by Maharashtra at 2,79,904, and Rajasthan at 1,96,139. Tamil Nadu witnessed 1,55,216 registrations, while Karnataka had 1,54,210.

The exams were conducted at various centres located in 557 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside the country on May 05, 2024, from 2 pm to 5.20pm.