NEET UG 2024: Documents Required During Application Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon open the registration process for the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. The examination that is conducted as a common and uniform entrance test for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions is scheduled to take place on May 5.

NEET UG assesses candidates in four subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, and Botany, each divided into sections A and B. Section A comprises 35 questions worth 140 marks, while section B contains 15 questions worth 40 marks. The examination holds a total score of 720 marks.

Students who wish to appear in the medical entrance exam will be required to submit the following documents during registration process-

Scanned images of candidate's recent passport size photograph Postcard size photograph Signature, left and right hand fingers and thumb impression Category certificate (if applicable) Citizenship certificate (if applicable), PwBD certificate (wherever applicable) and Address proof (Present and Permanent Address)

The recent photograph should be either in colour or black and white with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against a white background.

Scanned category certificate (if applicable), Citizenship certificate (if applicable), and PwBD certificate (wherever applicable) should be submitted in pdf format.

The size of the scanned passport photograph should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

The size of the scanned postcard photograph (4”x6”) should be between 10 kb - 200 kb.

The size of the scanned signature should be between 4 kb to 30 kb.

The size of scanned and left and right hand fingers and thumb impressions as per the template provided should be between 10 kb to 200 kb.

The size of the scanned copy of class 10 pass certificate should be between 50 kb to 300 kb.

The size of the scanned copy of the Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any Documentary proof of Citizenship certificate should be between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

The size of address proof of present address and permanent address should be between 50 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).