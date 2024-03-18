NEET UG 2024: Check Last Date To Make Correction In NEET Application Window

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for modifying errors/details in the application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – NEET- UG 2024. The correction window opened today and would close on March 20, 2024.

An official notification by NTA read, "The window for corrections will be available till March 20, 2024 (up to 11:50 pm) After this deadline, no further corrections will be permitted under any circumstances. Any additional fees required for corrections must be paid by the candidate concerned using Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI."

Advising the candidates to avoid committing any errors while filling the application forms, NTA noted, "Since it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardships to them, the candidates are informed to do the correction very carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates."

Final corrections in the application form will be applicable only after payment of any additional fees, if required. In cases where changes in Gender, Category, or PwD status affect the fee amount, candidates will be charged any excess fee accordingly.

NTA will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 on May 5, 2024. The exam will be held from 2pm to 5:20pm in Pen and Paper mode (offline) in 14 cities across the country and outside India.

