Tamil Nadu To Provide Free NEET Coaching To Government School Students

Tamil Nadu will provide free NEET coaching to government school students

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister made some important announcements yesterday. Announcements included update on the pending class 10 and class 12 examination and evaluation process. He also announced that Tamil Nadu government will provide free NEET coaching to students interested in sitting for the exam.

The state government will make food and lodging arrangements in 10 colleges to coach government school students for NEET UG exam. The government is also providing online facility for students to study online from home. Teachers will also be trained for about two weeks for NEET coaching.

After postponing the NEET examination due to the coronavirus crisis, the new exam date was announced recently. NEET UG 2020 exam will now be held on July 26.

In the matter of board exams, pending SSC exams in Tamil Nadu will be held between June 1 and June 12. The Tamil Nadu CM has given mandate to provide all necessary health facilities to students who take the exam and the school education department will implement it fully.

The Tamil Nadu Government is also making arrangements to hold class 11 exam which could not take place on March 26, 2020.

The government will hold +2 exam for 36,842 students who could not sit for the +2 exam which was held on March 24, on June 4.

About evaluation, the education minister said that it will begin on May 27 at the respective camps.

