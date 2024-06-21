NEET Row: Opposition Vs Centre As Protests Intensify

The central government and exam conducting agency have come under fire as the multiple exam fiascos were recently reported in the country. Opposition has been launching a scathing attack on the government and the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged irregularities in the NEET exam as well as the cancellation of UGC-NET. Ministry of Education has, however, assured students that their interests will be protected and strict action will be taken against those found guilty.



Also Read | How Paper Leak In 2015 Led To Cancellation Of Medical Entrance Exam

In defence of Central System

NEET creates a national pool of talent as entrance exam screens eligible medical aspirants from across the country. Students who qualify the exam are eligible to get admission in top medical colleges in the country.



The exam creates a level playing field for students from across country as aspirants from all states benefit from the system.



The Centre has time and again introduced measures to conduct error free and fair entrance exam in the country. It has earlier instituted an independent body for holding entrance exams. The idea has a merit and any flaw existing in the system will be rectified.

Why the Opposition is slamming Centre?



Some Opposition leaders have demanded the sacking of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The prominent among them is Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, who has demanded scrapping of the medical entrance exam.



Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale too joined the Opposition chorus with a post on X saying, "The examination process structure of our country has crashed. Paper leaks and irregularities are rampant and the useless NTA is complicit in it."



While Tamil Nadu had been against the NEET exam right from the beginning, the attacks have recently intensified after latest report of paper leak.

DMK demands scrapping of NEET

Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK has accused the NTA of spoiling the sanctity of NEET. The party sought scrapping the national test to 'protect the sanctity of education sector'.

The state assembly has even passed a bill seeking to exempt Tamil Nadu from the purview of the exam. The bill was sent to the Centre to secure presidential assent.

Karnataka too is considering similar stand

Karnataka Minister for Medical Education, Sharan Prakash Patil, demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the NEET controversy. The minister warned of students staging a countrywide agitation and asked the Supreme Court to take action. "The central government cancelled the National Eligibility Test (NET) on Wednesday night. It is playing with the careers of the nation's youth. The NEET scandal should be probed by the CBI. If the youths are to get justice, the CBI should investigate the matter,” Mr Patil said.

