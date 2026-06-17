NEET Re-Exam 2026: Uttar Pradesh Govt Announces 50% Bus Fare Concession For Candidates

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a 50 per cent concession in Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) bus fares for candidates appearing in the NEET re-examination scheduled on June 21. As per a PTI report, students will be able to avail of the concession by showing their NEET admit cards while travelling on state-run buses.

Reviewing preparations for the examination, the Chief Minister said nearly 3.5 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the test across 59 districts in the state. He directed officials to make all necessary arrangements to ensure that students can reach their examination centres without difficulty.

As per a PTI report, district administrations have also been asked to provide temporary accommodation facilities for candidates who are travelling to other districts and do not have suitable lodging arrangements. The move is aimed at reducing travel-related challenges and ensuring a smooth examination experience.

The Chief Minister stressed the importance of maintaining the transparency and integrity of the examination process. Officials were instructed to strictly follow all guidelines issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and ensure that examination centres function smoothly.

He also directed authorities to closely monitor social media platforms and take prompt action against rumours, misinformation, or misleading content related to the examination. The state government has asked district administrations, police officials, and other departments to work in coordination to ensure the successful conduct of the NEET re-exam.

The review meeting was attended by senior officials from across the state, including divisional commissioners, district magistrates, police commissioners, senior police officers, and other administrative authorities.