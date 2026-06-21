NEET Re-Exam 2026: "She Is Stressed This Time," Says Father Outside Centre

NEET Re-Exam 2026: As NEET UG 2026 re-exam begins, several students reached their examination centres with their families, while parents waited outside hoping for a smooth exam experience for their children. The re-test is being conducted after concerns were raised over the earlier examination.

At exam centres in Delhi, the question papers reached under tight security arrangements. The papers were carried in sealed iron boxes with QR codes attached to them. As per the arrangements, a designated examiner will scan the QR code before opening the box at the centre.

Outside one of the exam centres, parents shared their concerns about the pressure students have been facing after the cancellation of the earlier exam. Sunder, a resident of Amar Colony in Delhi, whose daughter appeared for the re-test, said that her first paper had gone well, but she was feeling stressed this time.

“Her first paper went well. This time she is worried about how the paper will be. When the paper leak issue came up, she was under a lot of stress. We kept talking to her every day, but preparing again after such a situation was not easy,” Sunder said.

He added that students had to deal with stress for a longer period as they first waited for the outcome of the earlier exam and then had to restart their preparation after the re-test announcement.

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Around 22 lakh candidates are appearing for the NEET UG re-exam. The entry process at centres started from 11:30 am, and gates will close at 1:30 pm. Candidates have been advised to reach their centres on time as even a small delay could lead to problems.

The NEET question papers were kept under strict security arrangements at the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Delhi's Tis Hazari before being sent to the examination centres. Authorities have made special arrangements to ensure the exam is conducted smoothly and securely.