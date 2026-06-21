NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Over 20 Lakh Candidates, 5,440 Centres - How NTA Pulled It Off

NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on 21 June 2026 conducted the NEET (UG) 2026 re-examination across 5,440 centres in India and 14 centres abroad. Over 20 lakh candidates appeared for the examination, which was held in 13 languages, including Hindi and English.

Multi-Layer Security And Nationwide Monitoring

The examination was conducted under a multi-layer security framework, including Aadhaar-based biometric and facial authentication, CCTV surveillance, electronic jammers, and two-layer frisking with support from State Police.

CCTV monitoring was carried out through command-and-control centres at the NTA, Ministry of Education, 34 Centrally Funded Institutions, all States, and District Collectorates.

Large-Scale Coordination Across Agencies

The conduct of the examination involved coordination among multiple agencies, including CAPF, Ministry of External Affairs, Department of Posts, Indian Air Force, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, NIC under MeitY, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Education, and banking partners SBI, Canara Bank, PNB, and UCO Bank, along with State Governments and other stakeholders.

State Support And Ground Arrangements

Several State Governments provided logistical support such as drinking water, shade, food arrangements, medical facilities, ambulances, and free transport for candidates at examination centres.

Massive Mobilisation Of Personnel

Around 7 lakh personnel, including police, observers, and examination staff, were mobilised nationwide for the conduct of the examination, which was completed within 37 days.

Special Arrangements For PwD and Medical Cases

NTA said arrangements were made for more than 10,000 Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates. Around 81 candidates with medical conditions were also facilitated, including those with serious health challenges such as a road accident case and a candidate undergoing chemotherapy.