NEET Re-Exam 2026: 4 Arrested In Bihar For Selling Fake Question Papers

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Bihar Police have arrested four persons on charges of selling fake question papers of different exams, including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG), to aspirants and their parents from Muzaffarpur district, according to a report by the Press Trust of India, quoting a senior officer. The arrested persons have been identified as Harsh, Aman Kumar, Kanhaiya Kumar and Harsh Kanodiya.

Police arrested the four persons on Saturday evening and seized three mobile phones from their possession, as per the report. "The arrested persons were operating a network that duped desperate parents by selling them fake question papers of various examinations, including NEET, through social media platforms," the officer said on Sunday.

"Based on information provided by Manish Jha, who was arrested on June 2 from Balu Ghat area under the jurisdiction of Sikandarpur police station on the same charges, police arrested four of his associates on Saturday," Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra told reporters on Sunday.

During interrogation and based on their confessional statements, it was revealed that they used social media platforms to deceive aspirants by claiming they could provide question papers.

"They collected money through online transfers into bank accounts and then passed the collected amount to Manish Jha," the SSP said, adding that further investigation was underway.

Union Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan said on Friday that the full might and weight of the law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the NEET UG 2026 re-examination.

READ MORE | "Full Might And Weight Of Law Will Fall": Centre Warns Against Re-NEET Disruptions

With emphasis on conducting the exam in a secure, transparent, and fair manner, the central government, state governments, and district administrations are collaborating on preparations. The NTA has issued the NEET UG re-exam admit card today, June 14, 2026. Th exam body has asked candidates to verify their bank details for refund before downloading the hall ticket.