NEET PG Counselling Begins: Important Points To Know

Online registration for postgraduate medical and dental seats, through NEET PG score, has begun. The counselling process will be done by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) for 50 % All India Quota seats for all State Govt. medical/ dental colleges/ institutes, except for Jammu and Kashmir as per the score obtained in NEET PG. For the first round of counselling, the registration will be open till March 24. Option for choice filling will be allowed to candidates on March 19.

Official Website

The seat allotment for the first round of counselling will be done on March 25 and 26.

The second round of counselling will be held from April 5 to April 9.

MCC will conduct counselling for two rounds, after which any vacant seat will be transferred to State Quota seats and will be up for counselling by respective State Counselling authorities. After State Quota counselling is over, MCC will conduct a Mop-Up counselling round for any vacant seats available.

NEET PG result was declared on January 31 and the result for NEET MDS was announced on January 14.

