NEET PG Counselling 2024 To Begin On November 11



The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to release the schedule for the NEET PG counselling process on November 11, 2024. Reports cited Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) as saying that the counselling for the NEET PG 2024 will begin from November 11, 2024.

FORDA stated, “NEET PG 2024 counselling to begin latest by 11th of November. The 4-month delay makes the timeline for #2025 challenging. The vicious cycle continues for the 3rd year straight. Will this ever end?”

Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam and are awaiting counselling will be able to access the schedule on the official website. Once the schedule is available, students can select their preferred colleges and courses on the official MCC portal to participate in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process.

Survankar Datta, president of Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote in a post mentioning that the NEET PG counselling schedule will be put up soon, and recent issues preventing the release of schedule have been resolved.

The Supreme Court will also hear a plea concerning discrepancies in the NEET PG results and a demand for the release of the answer key on November 19.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts-from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm-for a total of 228,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 107,959 of the 114,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 108,177 of the 114,264 registered candidates attended. The results were declared on August 23.

