NEET PG Counselling: Important Notification For Candidates

The counselling process for state quota medical postgraduate seats through NEET PG has already begun. As per the guidelines issued by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the formalities of the counselling will be held online including the registration and the allotment. States have been asked to complete the first round of the counselling by May 4. Directorate General of Health Services of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, which conducts the NEET PG counselling process has released an important notice today regarding the allocation of seats under reserved categories.

If candidates belonging to EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD category who have been allotted UR seat in Round 1 of NEET-PG Counselling 2020 wish to opt for UR seat and would like to participate as EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD in subsequent rounds should get their category changed from EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD to UR at college level and such candidate will be considered as UR for further rounds of PG Counselling 2020.

Candidates who want to participate as EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD in subsequent rounds of NEET-PG Counselling 2020 and retain the seat as EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD, such candidates should produce EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD in Round 1 itself. Failure to produce the same will lead to cancellation of their seat.

Candidates who have been allotted a seat in their own Category i.e EWS/ST/SC/OBC/PwD (as filled in by them) have to produce the Certificate at the time of admission or else their seat will be cancelled.

States have been asked to complete the first round of the counselling by May 4.

Counselling for all India quota seats was completed on April 10. Candidates have been asked to report to their respective college by April 24. In view of the lockdown situation in the country due to COVID-19 outbreak, MCC has allowed candidates to report online. In this case candidates have to send an email to their respective college giving their confirmation to join.

