State NEET PG 2020 Counselling Will Begin Today: MCC

State Counselling for NEET PG 2020 will begin today, as notified by MCC

State Counselling for NEET PG 2020 begins today. The registration process for candidates who qualified in NEET PG and NEET MDS and are eligible for counselling will begin from today and conclude on May 4. Students will need to check the respective state authority website for counselling schedule and procedure.

Medical Counselling Committee, the central authority for All India Counselling, holds the counselling process for 50% seats available at State medical and dental colleges and for 100% seats at Central institutes. MCC has finished the first round of counselling for All India Quota seats, with the reporting process coming to an end on April 24.

MCC had notified of the commencement of State Counselling in a notice available on the Committee's official website.

"In reference to the Notice uploaded on MCI website (copy enclosed) the Round-1 of State PG Counselling will be conducted by States from 20th April till 04th May, 2020," said a notice on MCC website.

For State quota counselling, students would need to check the official website of the state medical education authorities.

Some states like Uttar Pradesh began the registration process for NEET PG counselling well before April 20, i.e. on April 17, and will conclude the registration process on April 23.

The standard process for NEET PG counselling involves registration and payment of registration fee. After successful registration, state merit list will be released.

Students who are included in the state merit list would need to login to the respective website and fill their choice for institutes. After choice filling and locking process is over, the respective authorities will process seat allotment and release seat allotment result. Students who are allotted a seat will have to report to the allotted college or give-up their seat for participating in the second round of counselling.

