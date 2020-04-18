Odisha Medical PG Seat Counselling Schedule Released

Candidates can download the provisional allotment and admission letter on May 5.

The Office of the Convener, PG Medical Counselling Committee Odisha has notified that the first round counselling for seats coming under state quota will begin on April 25. The seat matrix and the merit list will be released that day. Candidates can raise concerns regarding the seat matrix or merit list the next day. A revised list will be published on April 28 and the the option to lock choices in the first round counselling will open on April 29.

The option to lock the choices will be open till May 2.

Concerned candidates can download the provisional allotment and admission letter on May 5.

The first round counselling for state quota postgraduate medical seats will officially be held from April 20 to May 4, as per the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), Directorate General of health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The State counselling authorities will release the counselling schedule and modalities on their website. The registration process for counselling will be held in the online mode and allotment process will be done online too.

Counselling for All India quota seats have already been over. Candidates have been asked to report to their respective colleges by sending a confirmatory email regarding acceptance of seat and uploading scanned copies of relevant documents. The last date for online reporting is April 24.

