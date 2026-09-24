NEET-PG 2026 Results Out, Direct Link To Check, Category-Wise Cut-Off Scores

NEET-PG 2026 Results Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026. The examination was conducted on August 30 for admission to various postgraduate medical courses for the 2026-27 academic session.

A total of 2,63,544 candidates appeared for the NEET-PG 2026 examination held on August 30. In addition, 2,416 candidates appeared in the re-examination conducted on September 5 in Jaipur.

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their NEET-PG 2026 result and rank on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

Click here to check NEET-PG 2026 result

The re-examination was conducted for candidates who were scheduled to appear at test centres with TC Codes 41682 and 41683 in Jaipur. According to NBEMS, the candidates at these centres could not complete the examination due to an internal power failure. The affected candidates were subsequently allowed to appear in the re-examination on September 5.

NEET-PG 2026 qualifying cut-off

The minimum qualifying percentile and corresponding cut-off scores for NEET-PG 2026 are as follows:

General/EWS| 50th percentile| 262

General PwBD| 45th percentile| 244

SC/ST/OBC, including PwBD of SC/ST/OBC| 40th percentile| 226

The NEET-PG 2026 rank represents the overall merit position of a candidate among all candidates who appeared for the examination. The rank has been determined on the basis of marks obtained and the applicable tie-breaking criteria mentioned in the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin.

NBEMS said that each question asked in both question papers was reviewed by faculty members from the concerned specialty after the examination to verify the technical correctness of the questions and answer keys. According to the board, none of the questions was found to be technically incorrect.

NEET-PG 2026 scorecard, answer key

Candidates will be able to download their individual NEET-PG 2026 scorecards from the NBEMS website on or after October 1, 2026. The scorecards will remain available for download for six months from the date of issuance.

NBEMS will also publish the NEET-PG 2026 answer key on or after October 1, 2026. Candidates will be able to access the Question ID numbers, correct answer key IDs, response IDs marked and the scores awarded for each question through their individual applicant login.

The final merit list and category-wise merit list for State Quota seats will be prepared by the respective States and Union Territories as per the applicable eligibility criteria, regulations, guidelines and reservation policies.

NBEMS has clarified that the candidature of candidates is provisional and subject to fulfilment of the eligibility criteria prescribed in the NEET-PG 2026 Information Bulletin.