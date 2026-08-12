NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Release Date: Check Exam Day Rules Here

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will issue the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 admit card on August 27, as per the official schedule. Meanwhile, the medical board released the exam city information on August 11 for candidates to plan their travel and accommodation well in advance. NEET PG aspirants can visit the official website, nbe.edu.in, to download their advance intimation of examination city.

The NEET PG 2026 admit card will be made available for download on the official portal on August 27, informing the candidates about their exam centre, exam timing, and exam day guidelines to be followed by the candidates. NEET Postgraduate candidates must download the hall ticket and carry a coloured printout of the same to the exam hall.

The NBEMS will conduct the NEET PG exam on August 3, 2026. Applicants are required to report at the 'Reporting Counter' of the test venue as per the time indicated in their NEET PG 2026 admit card. As per official information, the counter will close 30 minutes before the start of the exam.

The NEET PG hall ticket will also inform candidates about the exact address and location of the exam centre. It is also important to carry a government-issued photo ID, such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, or Voter ID to the exam venue.

According to the official notification, only candidates who have been issued admit cards by the exam authority will be allowed to enter the examination centre. The medical board has advised candidates to save and preserve the admit card copy for future use as the hall ticket will not be available for download after the NEET PG 2026 results.