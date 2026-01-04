Advertisement

NEET PG 2025 Round 3: Assam Medical Counselling Registration For Diploma Seats Open

Candidates must submit documents like NEET PG admit card, MBBS certificate, internship completion, and photo ID for counselling.

DME Guwahati Opens Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment
  • Registration for Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 counselling starts January 6, 2026
  • Application deadline for Round 3 counselling is January 7, 2026
  • Seat allotment results will be announced on January 11, 2026
New Delhi:

The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Guwahati, has begun the registration process for the Assam National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 counselling round 3 today. Candidates can visit the official website dme.assa.gov.in to apply.

The registration process and choice of locking will begin on January 6, 2026, and the application window will close on January 7. The seat allotment result will be released on January 11, and reporting to allotted colleges will take place on January 16 and 17.

The merit list for Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3 will be prepared based on state rank, domicile status, graduation details, and other eligibility criteria.

Seats:

A total of 482 MD, MS, and PG Diploma seats will be filled through Assam NEET PG 2025 Round 3. This counseling round has been initiated for admission to Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Surgery (MS), and Postgraduate Diploma courses in medical colleges of Assam.

Direct link to apply

Required document during counselling:

- NEET PG Admit Card

- Secondary School Certificate (for date of birth)

- Copy of NEET PG Result

- Class 12 Marksheet

- MBBS Passing Certificate

- Photo Identity Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Driving License, Voter ID, Passport, or Ration Card)

- Two passport-size photographs

- Medical Registration Certificate

- Certificate of completion of 12 months of internship

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website dme.assam.gov.in.

2. Click on the Assam NEET PG 2025 counseling link.

3. Select Round 3 registration.

4. Enter your NEET PG rank, marks, and personal and academic information.

5. Complete the registration process.

6. Fill and lock your choices within the stipulated time.

7. Submit the form and save a copy for future reference.

