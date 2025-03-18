NEET PG 2025: Exam To Be Held On June 15 In Two Shifts

NEET PG Exam 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially announced the date for the NEET PG 2025 exam. As per the latest notification released on March 17, 2025, the exam is set to take place on June 15, 2025. It will be conducted in two shifts in a computer-based test (CBT) format, following a structured timetable. Candidates can check detailed notification on the official NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

The official notification reads: "National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) shall conduct the NEET-PG 2025 on 15 June 2025 on a Computer Based Platform in two shifts."

NEET PG 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options in English. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the given options. The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

A correct response earns 4 marks, while an incorrect answer results in a deduction of 1 mark. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions.

The NEET PG or the postgraduate medical entrance exam is a single window entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma and Post MBBS DNB courses, direct 6 Year DrNB Courses & NBEMS Diploma courses.



NEET PG Exam Date 2025: Admission Process

The admission process for NEET PG involves several steps. First, aspiring candidates must register and fill out the online application form, providing all necessary details and documents. Once the application process is complete, candidates can download their NEET PG admit card, which is required to appear for the exam. On the designated exam date, candidates must appear for the NEET PG exam, which is a crucial step in the admission process.

After the exam, the results are announced, and candidates who qualify must register for NEET PG online counseling. This is followed by the announcement of the seat allotment result, which informs candidates about their assigned colleges and courses. Finally, candidates must report to their assigned college and complete the admission formalities to secure their seat.

