NEET PG 2025: Check Instructions To Fill Online Application Forms

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) 2025. According to the official notice, the examination will be held on June 15, 2025, in two shifts, in a computer-based mode.

Candidates are required to complete the following procedure for filling the application forms:

New user registration: All candidates who wish to apply for NEET-PG 2025 will be required to create an online profile of themselves to generate a UserID and Password.



Applicant login: This User ID and Password so created will allow the candidate to login as an applicant for NEET-PG 2025 session and register an online application.



The “Go to Application” link will allow the applicant to continue with the application submission immediately after user creation.

Enter the required details:

Name of candidate: Mention your full name as in Primary Medical Qualification Certificate. The candidate will be required to produce his/her Government issued ID proof bearing same name at the test centre on the test day.



Gender and date of birth: Indicate your gender and Day, Month and Year of your birth.



Nationality: Choose your nationality amongst the options given: Indian, Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) and Non OCI Foreign Nationals.



Email ID: Email ID chosen by the candidate should be verified through a system generated OTP for user creation. Same email ID can not be used for registration of any other user concurrently.



Mobile No: Provide a unique mobile number for receiving examinations related communications sent through SMS.



Upload of prescribed images (Photograph, Scanned Signatures and Thumb Impression): Candidates must ensure to upload a recent photograph that should not have been taken more than three months before the date of application.



The test city can be selected from available choices on first come first serve basis. While the city will be chosen by the candidate himself / herself at the time of online submission of application form, allotment of test centre / venue in the chosen city will be done by NBEMS.