NEET PG 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download

NEET PG 2024 Results: The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11, 2024, for 2,28,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide in two shifts at 416 centers.

NEET PG 2024: Steps To Check Results

Go to the official website of NBE or NBEMS

Click on the NEET PG 2024 result link

Check and download your result

Take a printout for future references

For preparing the results of the postgraduate medical entrance exam, NBEMS has adopted a process similar to the one used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its multi-shift examinations, including but not limited to the INI-CET.

NEET PG 2024: Paper Pattern

The exam consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options. The duration of the exam was 3 hours and 30 minutes. The NEET PG exam includes a provision for 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers, with no deductions for unattempted questions. Candidates have the option to mark questions for review during the exam, allowing them to revisit these questions before time expires. These marked questions will be evaluated according to the established marking scheme.

Medical Institutions Not Covered by Centralised Admissions For MD/MS Seats (2024-25 Session)