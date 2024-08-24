Advertisement

NEET PG 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download

NEET PG 2024: For preparing the results of PG medical entrance exam, NBEMS has adopted a process similar to the one used by AIIMS-New Delhi.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
NEET PG 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download
NEET PG 2024: The exam was conducted on August 11.
NEET PG 2024 Results: The Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results by visiting the official websites, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in.
The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11, 2024, for 2,28,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide in two shifts at 416 centers.

NEET PG 2024: Steps To Check Results

  • Go to the official website of NBE or NBEMS
  • Click on the NEET PG 2024 result link
  • Check and download your result
  • Take a printout for future references

For preparing the results of the postgraduate medical entrance exam, NBEMS has adopted a process similar to the one used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its multi-shift examinations, including but not limited to the INI-CET.

NEET PG 2024: Paper Pattern

The exam consisted of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options. The duration of the exam was 3 hours and 30 minutes. The NEET PG exam includes a provision for 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers, with no deductions for unattempted questions. Candidates have the option to mark questions for review during the exam, allowing them to revisit these questions before time expires. These marked questions will be evaluated according to the established marking scheme.

Medical Institutions Not Covered by Centralised Admissions For MD/MS Seats (2024-25 Session)

  • AIIMS, New Delhi, and other AIIMS institutions
  • PGIMER, Chandigarh
  • JIPMER, Puducherry
  • NIMHANS, Bengaluru
  • Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum
Show full article
Comments

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
NEET PG Results, NEET PG Result 2024, NEET PG
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Centre For Sustainable Development Scholarship In University of Strathclyde, Check Details
NEET PG 2024 Results Released, Check Steps To Download
Government Appeals To Four States To Implement RTE, Reserving 25% Seats In Private Unaided Schools
Next Article
Government Appeals To Four States To Implement RTE, Reserving 25% Seats In Private Unaided Schools
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;