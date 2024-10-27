NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details

NEET PG 2024: The schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) counselling process 2024 is expected to be released soon. Candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam and are awaiting counselling will be able to access the schedule on the official website.

Earlier, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began registration for the first round of counselling on September 20; however, the detailed schedule has yet to be released.

Once the schedule is available, students can select their preferred colleges and courses on the official MCC portal to participate in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process.

The NEET PG 2024 exam was conducted on August 11 in two shifts-from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm-for a total of 228,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 107,959 of the 114,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 108,177 of the 114,264 registered candidates attended. The results were declared on August 23.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Process

Based on previous trends, NEET PG 2024 counselling is expected to take place in four stages: round 1, round 2, the mop-up round, and the AIQ stray vacancy round. After completing registration, the exam authorities will announce the seat allotment results. Candidates will then have a specific window to choose their preferred colleges and courses.

NEET PG 2024 Admission: Documents Required

Allotment letter from MCC

Admit card issued by NBE

Result or rank letter from NBE

Mark sheets from MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations

MBBS/BDS degree or provisional certificate

NEET PG counselling is conducted for candidates applying for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MS, MD, DNB, and postgraduate diploma programs.