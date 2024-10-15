NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule To Be Out Soon, Check Details

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is soon expected to release the schedule for counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Once released, candidates who have qualified the postgraduate medical entrance exam will be able to check the schedule on the official website of the MCC.

As per a post by national president of United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Dr Lakshya Mittal, on X the tentative counselling schedule of NEET PG is expected to be released in 2-3 days.



His tweet reads, "UPDATE: #NEETPG 2024 counselling: NEET-PG 2024 tentative counselling schedule is expected to be updated within next 2-3 days. We urge all aspirants to stay tuned for further updates. All the best."



The tentative schedule is released based on discussions of team UDFA with Medical Council Committee and Health Ministry officials.

The NEET PG exam 2024 was held on August 11, 2024 in two shifts - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm - for 2,28,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 1,07,959 of the 1,14,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 1,08,177 of the 1,14,264 registered candidates attended. The results were declared on August 23.

The NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to MD, MS, DNB, or Diploma courses.