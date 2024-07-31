NEET PG 2024: City Allotment Slip To Be Out Today

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the exam city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) PG 2024 today.

Candidates will be allotted the test city based on the preference selected by them during the form filling process. The NBEMS had opened an online window from July 19 to July 23, allowing NEET-PG 2024 candidates to select their preferred test cities for the examination. The test city allocated to candidates will be communicated through email to all concerned candidates.

The test centres will be indicated on the admit cards, which are scheduled to be released on August 8 on the NBEMS website.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will conduct the NEET PG exam on August 11, 2024. NEET PG was previously scheduled for June 23 from 9 am to 12.30 pm in a computer-based test (CBT) mode.

The official notification by NBEMS reads, "Pursuant to the receipt of preferred test city choices, the test city allocated to candidates by NBEMS shall now be communicated to all concerned candidates through email on 31st July 2024 at their registered email IDs."

The NEET PG 2024 will be conducted in two shifts with a changed exam pattern. NBEMS has announced mandatory time-bound sections in the NEET PG exam.

Earlier, the NBEMS had released a list of 185 cities where the exam will be conducted and asked candidates to select four preferred test cities. The board stated that candidates who do not choose their preferred test cities during this online period will be assigned a test center by NBEMS, based on availability, anywhere in the country.



