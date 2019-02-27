MCC Releases Counselling Schedule For NEET PG, NEET MDS All India Quota Seats

MCC has released counselling schedule for NEET PG, NEET MDS all India Quota Seats

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the tentative counselling schedule for NEET PG and NEET MDS. MCC conducts counselling for admission to All India Quota seats. MCC will conduct counselling for two rounds, after which any vacant seat will be transferred to State Quota seats and will be up for counselling by respective State Counselling authorities. After State Quota counselling is over, MCC will conduct a Mop-Up counselling round for any vacant seats available.

The registration for NEET PG/NEET MDS counselling will begin on March 15, 2019. The registration process will conclude on March 24, 2019 (up to 5:00 pm) only as per Server Time. The payment facility will also be available till March 24, 2019up to 12:00 noon as per Server time.

The choice-filling process for the first round will be conducted from March 19 to March 24, 2019. Processing of seat allotment will be done on March 25 and March 26, 2019. The final seat allotment result will be released on March 27, 2019.

Students who are allotted a seat in the first round will be given time from March 27 to April 3, 2019 for reporting to their allotted college/institute.

The registration for second round of counselling will begin on April 5, 2019.

The result for NEET MDS 2019 was released on January 14 and for NEET PG 2019 was released on January 31, 2019.

Meanwhile registration for NEET PG and NEET MDS counselling has already begun in Maharashtra.

