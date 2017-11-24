NEET PG 2016: Delhi High Court Seeks Status Of Probe In Medical Admission Irregularities The Delhi High Court, yesterday, enquired into the sttaus of the probe into the alleged irregularities in admitting students to post graduate medical courses through NEET PG 2016.

Share EMAIL PRINT NEET PG 2016: Delhi HC Seeks Status Of Probe In Admission Irregularities New Delhi: The Delhi High Court, yesterday, enquired into the sttaus of the probe into the alleged irregularities in admitting students to post graduate medical courses through NEET PG 2016. The bench comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also questioned the Dlehi Police about the problems they were facing while investigating the matter. The court said that in case of difficulties, it would issue direct orders to the concerned authorities. It also said that Delhi Police was highly equipped and had all kinds of experts and techniques to investigate the matter.



"In case they (police) need any direction, the court can issue the same," it said. The bench also asked the police to file a status report about the steps taken so far to probe the matter.



The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 13. At yesterday's hearing, the Delhi Police informed that it has made eight arrests during the investigation and has filed a charge sheet.



The submissions were made as a result of a plea by Anand Rai who had brought to light the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh and sought a court-monitored SIT/CBI probe.



The plea by Annad Rai requested that the investigation be transferred from the Crime Branch to Special Investigation Team (SIT) which should have experts in computer science and/or to the CBI or any other competent central agency.



The plea also sought direction to the NBE to initiate appropriate action against the candidates whose names were disclosed in the charge sheet for allegedly securing admissions in NEET PG using unfair or fraudulent means.



The court had earlier issued notice to the CBI, National Board of Examination (NBE), Medical Council of India and M/s Prometrics Pvt Ltd, which had sub-contracted with CMS IT Services Private Ltd to hire engineers, site supervisors and other staff to prepare exam labs for conducting the NEET PG examination at 43 centres across India.



The court expressed concern over the delay in conducting the investigation and ordered all the concerned parties to submit their response.



An FIR was lodged on February 1 against 11 persons and charge sheet was filed on July 9 this year under various sections of the IPC including 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under the Information and Technology Act.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



The Delhi High Court, yesterday, enquired into the sttaus of the probe into the alleged irregularities in admitting students to post graduate medical courses through NEET PG 2016. The bench comprising Justice S Ravindra Bhat and Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also questioned the Dlehi Police about the problems they were facing while investigating the matter. The court said that in case of difficulties, it would issue direct orders to the concerned authorities. It also said that Delhi Police was highly equipped and had all kinds of experts and techniques to investigate the matter."In case they (police) need any direction, the court can issue the same," it said. The bench also asked the police to file a status report about the steps taken so far to probe the matter.The matter has been listed for further hearing on December 13. At yesterday's hearing, the Delhi Police informed that it has made eight arrests during the investigation and has filed a charge sheet.The submissions were made as a result of a plea by Anand Rai who had brought to light the Vyapam scam of Madhya Pradesh and sought a court-monitored SIT/CBI probe.The plea by Annad Rai requested that the investigation be transferred from the Crime Branch to Special Investigation Team (SIT) which should have experts in computer science and/or to the CBI or any other competent central agency.The plea also sought direction to the NBE to initiate appropriate action against the candidates whose names were disclosed in the charge sheet for allegedly securing admissions in NEET PG using unfair or fraudulent means.The court had earlier issued notice to the CBI, National Board of Examination (NBE), Medical Council of India and M/s Prometrics Pvt Ltd, which had sub-contracted with CMS IT Services Private Ltd to hire engineers, site supervisors and other staff to prepare exam labs for conducting the NEET PG examination at 43 centres across India.The court expressed concern over the delay in conducting the investigation and ordered all the concerned parties to submit their response.An FIR was lodged on February 1 against 11 persons and charge sheet was filed on July 9 this year under various sections of the IPC including 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under the Information and Technology Act.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News