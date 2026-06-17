NEET Paper Leak Accused Allowed To Take Re-Exam, Sparks Debate On Fairness

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Days before lakhs of students are set to appear for the NEET-UG re-examination on June 21, a Delhi court's decision to allow an accused in the alleged paper leak case to sit for the same test has triggered fresh debate over fairness, due process and the rights of an undertrial.

The Rouse Avenue Court has permitted Yash Yadav, arrested in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak case and currently in judicial custody, to appear for the re-examination under escort. The court cited the right to education while directing prison authorities to facilitate his appearance in the examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) did not oppose the request and issued him an admit card, according to court proceedings.

What the court said

The court's reasoning rested on a principle deeply embedded in Indian law: an accused person remains innocent until proven guilty.

Judicial records show that the court viewed access to education as a fundamental right and held that an ongoing investigation alone could not automatically deprive a student of an opportunity to appear in a competitive examination. Instead of granting unrestricted freedom, the court directed that Yadav be taken to the examination centre in custody.

The decision follows an earlier order permitting him access to study material while in jail, recognising that the re-examination was approaching.

The legal argument

Legal experts point out that courts have historically been cautious about imposing penalties before trial.

An accused can be denied participation in an examination if a statutory rule specifically bars it or if investigators demonstrate that allowing participation would obstruct the probe. In the absence of a conviction, however, courts often lean towards protecting educational and career opportunities, particularly for young candidates.

The principle is straightforward-criminal liability is determined through trial, not accusation.

That is why the court's order is likely to be viewed as legally consistent with established jurisprudence on the rights of undertrials.

How fair is this to students?

The legal position, however, does not fully address the emotional response among many students preparing for the re-test.

For candidates who have spent another month revising after authorities ordered a fresh examination, the issue is not merely legal but ethical.

"Legally, I understand why the court allowed him to appear. But emotionally, it feels unfair," said a NEET aspirant who will sit for the re-examination on June 21. "The entire reason we are writing this exam again is because of allegations of malpractice."

Several students who will reappear for NEET say the re-exam itself is a consequence of alleged wrongdoing by a small group of candidates and intermediaries. For them, seeing an accused candidate return to the examination hall raises uncomfortable questions about accountability.

"If the allegations are serious enough to result in an arrest, I don't think the accused should be allowed to take the same examination until the facts are established. We are being asked to trust the system again, and decisions like this make that difficult for many students," said another candidate appearing for Re-NEET.

Why this case matters?

The significance of the order extends beyond a single candidate.

The court's decision could serve as a reference point in future cases involving students accused of examination-related offences while criminal investigations are underway.

It also underscores the challenge facing authorities trying to restore faith in a system shaken by allegations of paper leaks.

For many students heading into the examination hall on June 21, the issue is no longer only about rankings and admissions. It is also about whether the system can convince them that justice, fairness, and due process can coexist in the aftermath of one of the country's most closely watched examination controversies.