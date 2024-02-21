NEET MDS 2024: Supreme Court Says Centre More Suited To Decide On Cut-off Date

NEET MDS 2024 case is slated for March 18.

The Supreme Court declined to make a ruling on extending the internship cut-off date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Master of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS 2024), stating that the Union government is "more suited to take a call on the issue."

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, alongside Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, presiding over the case, emphasised the government's role in addressing the matter, highlighting their request for data from the National Dental Commission as a sign of their commitment to resolve the issue.

"We direct that the representation be dealt with expeditiously and preferably within a period of one week from the date of this matter. We clarify that we have not expressed any opinion, and it will be open to the union government to take a call," the bench pronounced.

Aspirants had submitted a petition urging the top court to instruct the NMC to postpone NEET MDS 2024 to July and extend the internship cut-off date. NEET MDS 2024 is slated for March 18.

Despite the pending case on postponement, the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has already closed NEET MDS registration on February 19.

The petitioners, representing a group of students, argued that around 25,000 aspirants would be adversely affected by the decision.

During the previous hearing, the senior advocate for the petitioners informed the court that many students would become ineligible for the exam due to the NMC's internship deadline.