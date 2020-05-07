Gujarat Board Releases Question Bank For JEE, NEET, GUJCET

Gujarat Board has released question bank for JEE, NEET, and GUJCET exams

Gujarat State Board has released question bank for students who are preparing for national entrance exams like JEE or NEET, or state entrance exam GUJCET. The question bank has been released for four subjects - Chemistry, Physics, Biology, and Mathematics.

There are separate question banks for Gujarati medium students and English medium students. Apart from question banks, chapter-wise question papers are also available for students.

Students can easily download the question banks, which are available in pdf format, from the Gujarat Board website.

Question bank in Gujarati medium

Question bank in English medium

Gujarat Board had released the GUJCET admit card and had scheduled the exam on March 31. However, the exam was postponed due to the lockdown announced due to the coronavirus crisis. The new dates for the exam are yet to be announced.

The board holds the GUJCET exam for Groups A, B, and AB. The exam is held for admission to degree/ diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy. The syllabus for the examination is in accordance with the NCERT curriculum prescribed for Higher Secondary classes. There are 40 questions from each subject - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each question carries one mark.

Meanwhile, revised dates for JEE Main and NEET UG exams were announced two days ago. As per the new schedule, the postponed JEE Main exam will be held from July 18-23, and NEET UG exam will be held on July 26. The dates for JEE Advanced exam has been pushed back to August.

Gujarat Board, in a related development, released the provisional answer key for 12th Science exam. The board usually held the GUJCET exams after the board exams were over in the state and released the result for GUJCET immediately after announcing class 12 Science stream results.

