Gujarat Board Releases GUJCET Hall Ticket

Gujarat Board has released the hall ticket for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2020. The examination will be held on March 31. Gujarat Board holds the GUJCET exam for Groups A, B, and AB. The exam is held for admission to degree/ diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy.

The GUJCET hall ticket is available on the official website. Candidates can download it using mobile number or email ID and date of birth.

Download GUJCET Hall Ticket

GUJCET Exam Details

There will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) in the GUJCET test paper. There will be 40 questions from each subject - Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology. Each question will carry one mark.

The composite time to attempt questions in Physics and Chemistry is 120 minutes or two hours. One hour time is allotted to attempt Biology and Mathematics section respectively. The medium of the exam will be Gujarati, English, and Hindi.

