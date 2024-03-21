Admit Cards Released For GUJCET 2024, Check Steps To Download

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Education Department, Government of Gujarat has released the admit cards for the GUJCET 2024. Candidates who will be appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the board to download the hall tickets.

The state-level entrance exam is conducted annually for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses in Gujarat. Students who are appearing or have passed the class 12 exam from GSEB, Gandhinagar or any recognised board are eligible to appear for the exam. The exam is scheduled for March 31, 2024.

Admissions are offered to candidates in undergraduate courses based on their merit after qualifying the entrance exam. The entrance exam is conducted based on topics including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology (for pharmacy programme).

Steps to download

Step 1- Enter your registered mobile number or Email Id

Step 2- Enter your date of birth or GUJCET Application Form no

Step 3- Write the captcha code

Step 4- Click on Search Hall Ticket button to get hall ticket

The authorities have also shared a helpline number for reference in case the candidates find any difficulty while downloading the admit cards. The technical help line for download related problems as mentioned on the website is 8401292014, 8485992014